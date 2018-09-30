Latest Newscelebrities

This is how cute Taimur reacted when paparazzi asked for a Hi …, Video

Sep 30, 2018, 06:38 pm IST
Taimur Ali Khan has taken the social media by storm. The star kid, who will turn two this December, is accustomed to cameras capturing his every move. The adorable little munchkin has also begun waving at the paparazzi, evidently enjoying the media attention.

Many videos, in the past, have surfaced wherein the little one waves and says hi to the paparazzi waiting to capture his one perfect shot.

In the video surfaced on the internet, we see Taimur and Kareena getting out of their car as they arrive at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu’s residence to celebrate their daughter and Taimur’s cousin, Inaaya Naumi Kemmu’s birthday. The moment Taimur steps out, a paparazzo standing right beside the car, says, “Taimur say hi” and the little one doesn’t disappoint. With a naughty smile, he quickly says hi and waves to the paparazzo, pretty sure he’s made his day.

Hi Hello Cutie Boy #taimuralikhan and mom #kareenakapoor arrive for baby #inaaya 1st #happybirthday today @manav.manglani

