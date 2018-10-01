KeralaLatest News

BJP MLA O Rajagopal Slams Kerala Government’s Attitude Towards Sabarimala

Oct 1, 2018, 10:40 pm IST
Less than a minute

BJP MLA O Rajagopal has lashed out at the Kerala government for its attitude towards Sabarimala temple. He said Government has a lethargic attitude towards Sabarimala where lakhs of devotees come. Rajagopal said that the enthusiasm shown by the government in building the facilities in Sabarimala to admit young women in the temple is sorely missed in rebuilding the Pamba shore.

“Government should not simply entrust the responsibility of rebuilding Pamba shore to the Devaswom board and escape but should take up the duties”. He was speaking after a visit to the Pamba. “The plight of Pamba continues to be pathetic. One minister went to Pamba after the floods and no one else has gone there ever since”.

Rajagopal said pilgrims who bring crores to the government as income should not be treated like this. A report on Pamba was submitted during the tenure of Balayogi as speaker. Rajagopal wants the instructions in that report to be Carried out. Regarding Supreme Courts verdict, he said it is up to the women to decide whether they should go to Sabarimala or not

