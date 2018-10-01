Mouni Roy looks stunning in her backless outfit: See Pics

Mouni Roy, Bollywood and television actress has just wrapped the shooting for her next film – RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter, opposite John Abraham. She is one of the sought-after actresses of the television industry and an avid social media user. She never misses giving a sneak peek to her fans about her whereabouts.

Recently, the Naagin actress took to the Instagram story to share her picture.The star has been sharing various photos from her latest vacay making all her followers fall in love with her travel style. Recently, she shared yet other photos looking like a goddess in a backless dress. Mouni can be seen donning a flowy blue backless attire with a high-slit which is perfect for your next beach getaway.

Mouni shared a series of photos along with the caption ‘Count every star in the midnight sky count every rose every firefly. Count every leaf on a willow tree , thats how much i wanted to be with you …..P.S kitti sundar greece’. Take a look: