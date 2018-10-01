‘My Story’ film director said that she has no courage to do another Mollywood film

Lady director Roshni Dinaker is making her debut to Mollywood with the film My Story and the director has opened about her upcoming projects and the experience she went through while shooting for the film. Roshni has said that after the experience of my first Malayalam film, I don’t have the courage to do another one now.

She has also said that she will be working for the films Metamorphoses, an English film and You a Hindi film. Roshni has said that earlier she wants to do You in Mollywood but due to the availability of the actor, she has decided to do it in Hindi. My Story stars Prithviraj and Parvathy in the lead roles.