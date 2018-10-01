See how Tanushree Dutta’s Car Was Attacked by Mob after refusing Nana Patekar’s Song: Video

Bollywood actress Tanushree Dutt, who is recently making headlines regarding the sexual harassment allegations against Nana Patekar on the sets of the 2008 film Horn Ok Please, has told the media earlier that her car was attacked by a mob which left her traumatized. Now, the same incident video is surfacing online and it has made us shocked. Tanushree’s car was attacked by goons and she can be seen to handle the situation calmly with her father also present inside the car.

The incident happened when Tanushree refused to do intimate steps that were added in the song at the request of Nana Patekar. The song’s choreographer Ganesh Acharya had changed the steps so that Nana Patekar could allegedly get intimate with Tanushree. Nana Patekar also pushed Tanushree and frightened her on the sets. When Aashiq Banaya Aapne actress refused to shoot the song, Nana Patekar called goons on the set to intimidate Tanushree.