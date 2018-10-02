UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Among Others Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

TODAY is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and on this day may political leaders paid their homage to the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to Bapuji:

The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place. Paid tributes to Bapu at Rajghat this morning. #Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/Ot3kBDVLiv — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 2, 2018

As did president Ram Nath Kovind:

#PresidentKovind paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on Gandhi Jayanti pic.twitter.com/ZiOqLDXvth — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018

Homage to Bapu on #GandhiJayanti. Let us rededicate ourselves to the values espoused by Mahatma Gandhi — peace, fraternity, harmony and inclusive national development. Gandhiji's message remains relevant for all and he continues to be our guiding light #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 2, 2018

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too paid his respects:

Performing Parikrama to the samadhi of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on his Birth Anniversary today at the Rajghat in Delhi. #MahathmaGandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/SHHXQaw1UN — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) October 2, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and senior Congress leader Sonai Gandhi too paid their respects:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on #MahatmaGandhi 150th birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/8JsCqcSE8B — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

Gandhiji is not an immobile statue, he is a living set of ideas and values flowing through India. Truth and non-violence, which he lived for and was killed for are the foundation of our country. True patriots must protect them. #GandhiJayanti#Gandhi150 pic.twitter.com/ltgTBgBhYF — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) October 2, 2018

Sonia Gandhi pays tribute at Rajghat on the 150th birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi. pic.twitter.com/IXXw1PYDwo — ANI (@ANI) October 2, 2018

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in India for his 3-day paid his respects as well.

At Mahatma Gandhi’s memorial, I am reminded once again that he proved that non-violence can change history. As we mark the 150th anniversary of his birth, may his wisdom and determination guide our collective work towards peace and prosperity on a healthy planet. pic.twitter.com/sK0AMqiGnN — António Guterres (@antonioguterres) October 2, 2018

As did the other leaders:

As India celebrates the birth anniversary of #MahatmaGandhi, the father of our nation, let’s take this opportunity to spread the message of non-violence. Let’s remember our democratic values so we can work towards achieving global peace and tolerance. #GandhiJayanti — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 2, 2018

I pay tributes to Rashtrapita #MahatmaGandhi on his Jayanti.

Gandhi ji showed us the ethical way, how India can progress in the right direction by following the virtues of truth n morality.

His ideals of tolerance n nonviolence are what we need in the world today.#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/iPVIadQr1D — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) October 2, 2018

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

Many other leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to social media to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.