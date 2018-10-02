India

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres Among Others Pays Homage To Mahatma Gandhi

Oct 2, 2018, 12:39 pm IST
homage to Mahatma Gandhi

TODAY is the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and on this day may political leaders paid their homage to the Father of the Nation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his homage to Bapuji:

As did president Ram Nath Kovind:

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu too paid his respects:

Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and senior Congress leader Sonai Gandhi too paid their respects:

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in India for his 3-day paid his respects as well.

As did the other leaders:

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia, who arrived soon after Rahul Gandhi at Rajghat, also paid homage to the Mahatma.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal and senior BJP leader L K Advani also paid tributes to Gandhi on the occasion.

Many other leaders, including Arun Jaitley, Ravi Shankar Prasad and Rajyavardhan Rathore also took to social media to commemorate Gandhi Jayanti.

