Latest NewsSports

All You Need to Know about India vs West Indies Test Series

However, this time around, Rohit has missed out and has given way to youngster Prithvi Shaw, who is set to make his Test debut on Thursday.

Oct 3, 2018, 03:11 pm IST
Less than a minute

India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the cricket field as his team take on West Indies in the first of the two Tests here on Thursday.

India, without Kohli, had won the Asia Cup trophy by beating Bangladesh in the final under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

However, this time around, Rohit has missed out and has given way to youngster Prithvi Shaw, who is set to make his Test debut on Thursday. This will be Windies’ first Test in India for the first time since 2013, when Sachin Tendulkar had bid farewell from international cricket.

Squads:

India Final 12: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.

Tags

Related Articles

Jan 21, 2018, 10:38 am IST

Women protest against RVG’s latest movie, effigies burned

diesel-price-strikes-an-all-time-high-in-the-nation
Apr 1, 2018, 04:01 pm IST

Diesel price strikes an all-time high in the nation

Jun 20, 2018, 11:59 pm IST

Acting Chief Justice interferes in shifting of cases to benches;unprecedented happenings in the Kerala High Court

Nov 12, 2017, 10:16 pm IST

Kerala RSS Worker’s Murder : Police Investigation On

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close