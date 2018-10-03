All You Need to Know about India vs West Indies Test Series

India captain Virat Kohli is all set to return to the cricket field as his team take on West Indies in the first of the two Tests here on Thursday.

India, without Kohli, had won the Asia Cup trophy by beating Bangladesh in the final under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy.

However, this time around, Rohit has missed out and has given way to youngster Prithvi Shaw, who is set to make his Test debut on Thursday. This will be Windies’ first Test in India for the first time since 2013, when Sachin Tendulkar had bid farewell from international cricket.

Squads:

India Final 12: Virat Kohli (Captain), KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Shardul Thakur.

West Indies: Jason Holder (captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Kraigg Brathwaite, Roston Chase, Shane Dowrich, Shannon Gabriel, Jahmar Hamilton, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Sherman Lewis, Keemo Paul, Kieran Powell, Kemar Roach, Jomel Warrican.