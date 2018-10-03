Janhvi Kapoor opened up about where she wants to get married?

Janhvi is on the cover of the October issue of Brides Today, and boy.

After making her Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak, alongside Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor has taken over the filmdom.

Janhvi Kapoor has bagged her first endorsement deal with a leading cosmetic brand, Nykaa.

Janhvi Kapoor got more love and attention even before the release of her movie. She has 1.7 million and counting followers on Instagram and the several fan pages dedicated to her.

She looks absolutely stunning during her film promotions. She didn’t fail to amaze us with her stylish outfits.

In an interview with Brides Today editor Nupur Mehta Puri, the 21-year-old revealed where she would like to get married.

“I remember when I went to Florence, which was a few years ago, I said that I want to get married there. It’s still Florence. And I know that I want to get married in a Kanjeevaram sari with all gold zari,” she told Brides Today editor Nupur Mehta Puri.

Incidentally, Sridevi had told a leading daily last year that she would be happier to see Janhvi get married than act in films. Sridevi was at the receiving end of a lot of backlash after people interpreted her statement to mean that she was against her daughter having a career.

She had then clarified in a statement, “My comment was misunderstood and it really concerns me that it’s sounding like I believe girls are only meant to get married and settle down. That’s not what I want for my daughters, I want them to be able to stand on the own feet and have their own identity. I’ve always told them never to be dependent on anyone in any capacity.”

“It’s very important to me that young girls understand that the end goal of their life is not to get married and have babies and they have every right to make something of themselves if they wish to,” Sridevi had added.

On the work front, Janhvi has been roped in for Karan Johar’s next directorial venture, Takht.