Pearle Maaney-Srinish Lovestory just part of the show? Pearle reveals the truth

Actress Pearle Maaney who emerged as the first runner-up took to her social networking page on Monday morning to thank the audience who supported her.

She wholeheartedly thanks her fans and viewers who supported her with their votes which resulted in a tight competition with Sabumon at the finale. As per the video she says, “I feel very happy for Sabuchettan and feels that he deserves the title. He is one of my favourite contestants in the house who is also a very intelligent man. I had named him as Google of Bigg Boss house. I am really happy that he won. I am thankful to everyone including Pearle-Srinish Army and Pearle-Shiyas Army for the full support. If I stayed in the show till the last moment it was only because of the support I received from everyone outside. It was a very beautiful experience for all of us. I am still enjoying and wish to relax for a few days ”.

She also reveals about her relationship with Srinish Aravind.



“I think I am a troublemaker. So if you all felt hurt when I made small fights with Srini then forgive me. I really love Srini. We just met a while ago,” concludes Pearle