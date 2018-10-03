celebrities

Popular south actress Suja Varunee getting married

Oct 3, 2018, 03:01 pm IST
Tamil actress Suja Varunee is getting married. The actress who has played several roles in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada will marry her boyfriend, Shivaji Dev. Shivaji Dev is none other than the grandson of the legendary Tamil actor, Sivaji Ganeshan. His father is Ramkumar Ganeshan. Shivaji Dev tried his luck in movies with indifferent results.

There were many speculations in the past about their relationship and she generally refuted the rumors saying that Dev is just a good friend to her. They are going to tie the knot on 19 November as per the latest reports. It is said that they were engaged recently. The actress confirmed the information and said that she feels lucky.

