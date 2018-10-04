Latest NewsIndia

Russian President Vladimir Putin Arrives In India, Meets PM Modi

The first deal pertains to S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems that India would be purchasing from Russia for $5 billion

Oct 4, 2018, 09:58 pm IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi today for his two-day visit to India. He was received by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj at the airport and then proceeded to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his 7, Lok Kalyan Marg home in New Delhi.

PM Modi also welcomed Putin with a tweet in both Russian and English. “Welcome to India, President Putin. Looking forward to our deliberations, which will further enhance India-Russia friendship,” he wrote on Twitter.

The two leaders will hold formal talks tomorrow as part of the 19th annual India-Russia bilateral summit. During the summit, India and Russia are expected to sign 20 bilateral agreements.

The focus is likely to be on the three key deals.

The first deal pertains to S-400 Triumf air defence missile systems that India would be purchasing from Russia for $5 billion (Rs 3,691 crore at current price). The second agreement is also a defence deal and it involves the purchase of four Krivak-class frigates worth $2 billion (Rs 1,476 crore at the current price).

And, there is a third big defence deal for the purchase of 200 light utility Ka-226 helicopters for $1 billion (Rs 737.85 crore at current price). This chopper deal has already been agreed upon through an inter-governmental agreement. Of the 200 Ka-226 helicopters, 60 would be built in Russia and the rest in India.

