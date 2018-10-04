SHOCKING!!! Alert Train Passenger Rescues Teenage Girl In Nick Of Time

Never stand near the doors- this message in well aware among bus & train passengers. But we rarely heed it- because either there is no space in the vehicle or just for the thrill of it.

But this girl nearly paid with her life for standing too close to the edge of the train.

The 17-year-old girl was on board the Kalyan-bound train in Mumbai when the incident occurred. On Monday, the train was passing through the Ghatkopar and Vikhroli stations when the girl fell off the train. But she was caught by an alert passenger who held on even when a train was passing on the adjacent tracks.

Other passengers helped in pulling the girl up.

To all the people traveling by Mumbai local trains, be careful while you stand on the footpath. pic.twitter.com/qkDthV1CEJ — Ninja with 4 As (@SecretNinjaaaa) October 3, 2018

The girl was standing close to the door and talking on her phone when she lost her balance and fell.

The girl was given medical help at the Diva station where she got off the train as her hand was bleeding after the incident.