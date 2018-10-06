Latest NewsPolitics

We want to know what work your family did the past 4 decades : Amit Shah to Rahul

Certain leaders get upset over talks of deportation of infiltrators

Oct 6, 2018, 09:30 pm IST
Taking a swipe at the principal-opposition Congress for raising questions at the four-year-old rule of the Narendra Modi regime, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah today said that his party needs to answer only to public.

“I want to tell Congress President Rahul Gandhi to first provide account of his four generations,” said Mr Shah while addressing a divisional-level ‘Karyakarta Sammelan (a conference of party workers)’.

Without taking the name of Mr Gandhi and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he said that certain leaders get upset over talks of deportation of infiltrators. He challenged State Congress President Kamal Nath that he could debate with any Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha worker on development carried out by the BJP.

