Protest Against Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Fuming in Many Parts of India

The Supreme Court verdict on Sabarimala has completely split the opinion among public and both parties, for and against, have been locked in intense activities to save their rights.

Several protests have been launched in many parts of the country against this verdict and it only seems to gather more strength with hours passing. Ayyappa Bhakatha Samiti today organized a protest in front of Kerala House in New Delhi, asking the state government to make a review petition challenging the verdict. Protestors blocked the car of minister E.P Jayarajan.

BJP held a march against the office of Devaswom Board minister. Ayyappa Bhakta Sangama was held at Kottayam Thirunakkara Mahadeva Temple. Thousands including women took part in this.

In the protest by chanting Lord Ayyappas mantra, held in Jantar Mantar, Trippunithura and Kottayam, many took part. The protestors locked the Devaswom board’s office in Erumeli. There was a long march organized by BJP to the residence of Devaswom Board MInister under the leadership of Kazhakkoottam BJP Committee. Held under the leadership of BJP’s state President, PS Sreedharan Pillai, the protestors raised the slogan of ‘Save Sabarimala’in the march.

The State Government, however, seemed adamant in their stand to go ahead with the fast implementation of SC verdict.