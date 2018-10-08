Kerala Govt has no responsibility to file a review plea in the Sabarimala issue,says Devaswom Minister

The Supreme court opened the doors of the Sabarimala temple to women of all ages in a 4-1 judgment, beating back centuries-old traditions of the temple management to deny the right to worship to women of procreating age. For decades, women between the ages of 10 and 50 were not allowed entry into the shrine as the Travancore Devaswom Board, that manages the temple, cited the ‘celibate’ nature of the presiding deity, Lord Ayyappa.

Devaswom minister Kadakampally Surendran said that the government has no responsibility to file a review plea in the Sabarimala issue. “Anyone can file a review plea. If the Supreme Court announces a different verdict on the review plea, government will accept it”, the minister told reporters.

“The Supreme Court quashed Kerala High Court verdict which banned women between the ages of 10 and 50 from entering Sabarimala temple. The government has nothing to do with it. The government had sought the appointment an expert committee to study the issue. The court denied this and announced the verdict. The BJP and Congress are spreading false information regarding this. The devotees are protesting now due to this misunderstanding. This situation will change within two days. I don’t know whether the chief minister has invited the tantric-family for a meeting”, said the minister

Kerala Govt has started preparations for implementing the Supreme Court order permitting women of all ages to enter Sabarimala. In the police headquarters, the top officers are charting out plans to deploy women police officers at Pamba and Sannidhanam.

Several protests have been launched in many parts of the country against the Supreme Court verdict.



