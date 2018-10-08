Man Makes a Bold FB Post on His Plan to Go Sabarimala With His Wife? Guess How Cyber World Responded!

The Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Young Women’s entry has caused serious protest among different Hindu communities. Social Media has been abuzz with discussions about the same and amidst all the mess, Premji Ellath from Kasargode in Kerala somehow had the audacity to make a bold statement that he is going to Sabarimala with his wife. He even posted a picture of him with his wife, where he appears to have put the customary chain meant to be worn by those who are in the 41-days fast.

It was on October 2nd, soon after the SC verdict that he posted the picture on Facebook. Soon Premji was the target of all the cyberbullying and people came abusing him in his facebook page. Premji was eventually forced to offer an explanation by coming on Facebook live. He tried to explain that he did not mean Sabarimala and was talking about going to Pazhani mala with his wife. He added that he is someone who opposes the entry of young women in Sabarimala and that his post was meant to make people think!

Somehow Premji’s bizarre logic did not go down well with the angry cyber bullies and his explanation faced bigger flak than his original post.