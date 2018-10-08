Latest NewsTechnology

TCL TV With 4K UHD Display Launched in India. All You Need to Know

Oct 8, 2018, 11:36 pm IST
Less than a minute

TCL Electronics on Monday expanded its smart TV lineup by launching the 65X4 in India. The new model is touted to be India’s first Google-certified Android QLED TV and comes as an artificial intelligence (AI) TV.

Billed as India’s first Google-certified 4K QLED TV, TCL 65X4 has a maximum resolution of 3840×2160 pixels, and a micro-dimming technology that’s claimed to provide better contrast and enhanced picture quality. The Smart TV has built-in Harman Kardon-tuned speakers that, further enhanced by Dolby DTS post-processing technology, deliver an immersive acoustic experience.

The TCL 65X4 TV supports playback of 4K UHD videos and comes equipped with a 65-inch Quantum Dot QLED display with micro dimming technology, which the company says reproduces accurate, real-life colours. The device also features Motion Estimation-Motion Compensation ( MEMC 120 Hz) technology with its proprietary algorithm to insert frames and up the refresh rate to 120Hz. The TV is powered by a 64-bit Quad-core CPU and a dual-core GPU, coupled with 2.5 GB RAM and 16GB of internal storage.

The TCL 65X4 price in India has been set at Rs. 1,49,990, though it will be available through a “special festival season offer” with a price tag of Rs. 1,09,990. The TV will go on sale in the country through Amazon India starting October 25, before reaching partner retail outlets.

Tags

Related Articles

Dec 15, 2017, 08:13 am IST

Vijay Mallya is reluctant to come to India jail because of this reason

Jun 25, 2018, 06:34 pm IST

Jesna missing case : Kerala High Court questions need for a habeaus corpus

Jun 11, 2018, 04:05 pm IST

‘Those in the film world will cheat you’, Shweta Menon on a threat call

Jun 10, 2018, 08:59 pm IST

The real cop who inspired Salman’s Dabangg 3

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close