Book The Next Generation Hyundai Santro Online For Rs 10000

The next-generation Hyundai Santro is all set to launch and you can book it for just Rs. 10000

The new Hyundai Santro, also called as the AH2 hatchback is all set to launch on the 23rd of October. The online booking will begin on 10th October.

Deliveries for the model will commence by the end of this month after the launch on October 23.

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre, 4-cylinder petrol engine that will make 69PS of maximum power and 99Nm of peak torque. This engine will deliver a claimed fuel efficiency of 20.3kmpl with both 5-speed manual transmission and AMT. There will be a factory-fitted CNG kit option as well, which has a rated output of 59PS of maximum power and 84Nm of peak torque.

Hyundai has also revealed that the new Santro will get a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and MirrorLink connectivity options. The infotainment system will also relay feed from the rear parking camera. The Santro will also be equipped with rear AC vents, a feature that Hyundai claims is the first in the segment. Standard features, as revealed by Hyundai, include ABS with EBD and driver’s airbag.

The new Santro will be available with a standard warranty of 3 years/1 lakh km and 3 years RSA (roadside assistance).