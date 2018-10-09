Beauty

Effective Home Remedies For Pimples Behind The Ears

Oct 9, 2018, 04:55 pm IST
Egg-White

Pimples are a result of skin pores that are clogged by dead cells and infected by microbes.

Inflammation behind your ear can be quite painful, and you would want to get rid of it quickly.

Some other factors that may contribute to pimples behind your ear include:

  • Poor hygiene habits
  • Excessively dry or humid weather conditions
  • Tight clothing
  • Ingrown hair
  • Ear piercing
  • Comedogenic cosmetics
  • Diet (sugary foods can cause your acne to flare up as well)

Egg White

 

You Will Need

  • 1 teaspoon of egg white
  • ½ teaspoon of honey (optional)

What You Have To Do

  • Take a teaspoon of egg white and blend well.
  • You may add half a teaspoon of honey for increased efficiency.
  • Apply this to the affected area and leave it on for 20 to 30 minutes.
  • Wash off with water.

How Often You Should Do This

  • You must keep doing this until your pimple disappears completely.

Why This Works

  • Egg white aids in drying your pimple. It also helps reduce the size, thanks to its skin tightening properties. Adding honey imparts antibacterial properties to the mixture

