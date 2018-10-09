Latest NewsSports

Myanmar Scores a total of 9 runs in T20 Match. The Scorecard Will Shock You

Oct 9, 2018, 10:14 pm IST
Cricket can be a difficult game to master, as the Chinese found out a few hours ago. Thailand had given them a record thrashing in the ICC T20 Asia Qualifier and now Myanmar has found themselves in the record books with a totally strange batting display. The rain-affected match ended with a total of 20 runs!

Having been put into bat, Myanmar were reduced to 9 for 8 from 10.1 overs before the rain arrived. Six batsmen made ducks as Malaysia’s Pavandeep Singh bagged 5 for 1 off his four overs. None of Myanmar’s scoring shots produced more than a single.

Chasing a revised target of 6 in 8 overs, Malaysia were off to a poor start. They lost both openers for ducks in the first over. Suhan Alagarathnam however, registered the win for his team when he hit the only shot the match, which was a six to give Malaysia an eight-wicket win by the Duckworth-Lewis method.

For those who are familiar with Cricket, this might come as a surprise but it goes on to show how difficult the game actually is.

