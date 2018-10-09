Will BJP Lose Power If Ram Mandir Is Not Built Before The 2019 Elections?

The BJP had promised the Hindu community that the Ram Mandir will be completed before the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

And now the party’s oldest ally Shiv Sena had threatened that they would lose power if the temple is not complete.

Shiv Sena’s mouth piece had an article “Ram Mandir banao, nahi toh Ram naam satya hai”, stating that the temple has become a political tool for the BJP to garner votes.

“When BJP came to power in both Centre and Uttar Pradesh, we believed that the Ram Temple will soon be constructed in Ayodhya but nothing happened. Now, Prime Minister Modi and other Hindutva people are not uttering a single word regarding the construction of Ram Temple. The temple issue has been reduced only to a poll promise and therefore, has become a topic for ridiculing Hindutva,” the article read.

“The government is causing trouble to those who are raising a demand for construction of Ram Temple,” the party said citing spiritual leader Swami Paramhans Das who went on a 7-day hunger strike & was arrested by the police.

The Shiv Sena demanded that the Modi-government take serious consideration on rebuilding the Ram Mandir to its previous glory.