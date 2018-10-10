Latest Newscelebrities

Actress Revathy responded on allegations against actor and producer Mukesh

Oct 10, 2018, 08:26 pm IST
Less than a minute
Mukesh-and-Revathy

#MeToo has touched Mollywood yesterday when the casting director Tess Joeseph had made allegations on the actor and producer Mukesh. Though there are no other allegations on the Mollywood actors so far no one from the Mollywood film industry have responded on it.

Actress and director Revathi has responded about it and said that its high time men in Mollywood have changed their way as the woman started speaking out. She also said that this #MeToo movement stress that no means no and it doesn’t have any other meaning.

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 21, 2017, 06:51 am IST

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana : Modi Government to build 50 lakh homes in villages

Oct 5, 2018, 08:23 pm IST

Kerala Blasters Has its Nose Ahead at the End of First Half

Aug 13, 2018, 03:33 pm IST

JNU Student Umar Khalid Shot At In Delhi, BREAKING NEWS

Sep 8, 2017, 07:00 am IST

India refuses to sign global declaration against Myanmar

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close