Actress Revathy responded on allegations against actor and producer Mukesh

#MeToo has touched Mollywood yesterday when the casting director Tess Joeseph had made allegations on the actor and producer Mukesh. Though there are no other allegations on the Mollywood actors so far no one from the Mollywood film industry have responded on it.

Actress and director Revathi has responded about it and said that its high time men in Mollywood have changed their way as the woman started speaking out. She also said that this #MeToo movement stress that no means no and it doesn’t have any other meaning.