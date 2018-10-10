Beauty Remedies For To Reduce Dark Circled Puffy Eyes

Do you have dark circle & puffy eyes, despite having a good night’s sleep?

Then, here are some tips to reduce those flaws that mar your beauty.

Sleep with head elevated

Sleeping with your head at an elevated level prevents the build-up of excess fluid in the eye.

Change pillow covers timely

Using the same pillow covers for a long time increases chances of dust accumulation over them. This can be a reason for eye allergies, itchiness, redness and puffiness. Change pillow covers regularly to reduce the incidence of such allergies.

Cut down on salt

Have less salt during the day and at night. More salt causes water retention. Drink lots of water to keep yourself hydrated and prevent eye puffiness.

Cucumbers

For years, cucumbers have been used as an effective remedy for eyes. The antioxidants and flavonoids in cucumber help in reducing redness, swelling and irritation. You can place a slice of cucumber on each eye and let it stay for 30 minutes. Feel nice and refreshed afterwards!

Potato slices

Potato slices stay cool for longer and contain an astringent that helps in removing water from under the eyes.

Milk

Dip a cotton ball in milk and squeeze off the excess milk. Place it on the eye for around 15 minutes. This helps in shrinking the under-eye tissue.

Green or black tea

Green and black teas contain caffeine which constricts tiny blood vessels in the skin around the eyes. They also help in stimulating blood circulation. Place two tea bags in a mug of hot water. Let them come to room temperature and place on eyes for 15-30 minutes. Repeat twice a week. This will help tighten the skin under the eyes and will also provide soothing benefits.

Egg whites

Applying egg whites under the skin helps in tightening the skin under the eyes. You can apply with a brush or your fingers under the eye and let it sit for around 15 minutes. Rinse gently. This also helps in reducing inflammation and stimulating circulation.

Aloe vera gel

Aloe contains 18 essential amino acids and has numerous anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and other healing properties. It has excellent soothing properties and also moisturises the skin and provides relief.

Rosewater

You can make rose water at home and use it to treat eye puffiness and dark circles. Add some rose petals in water and wait until the petals lose their colour. Strain the liquid and store it in a jar. Rose water contains Vitamin C and A, and act as a natural astringent with anti-inflammatory properties.