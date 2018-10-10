Latest Newscelebrities

Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s Ageless Beauty Rekha

Oct 10, 2018, 03:53 pm IST
1 minute read
Rekha

Actor Rekha turned 64 years old and still, she is an ageless beauty.

Having made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Telugu film in 1966 and four years later, making her debut as a lead heroine in Bollywood film Sawan Badhon, Rekha has worked in over 180 films in her five-decade long acting career. While her films have always garnered attention for the roles she portrayed on-screen, she has often got embroiled in controversies as well. Nevertheless, she continues to walk ahead holding her head high.

Here are some unknown facts about actress Rekha:

  • Due to the financial crisis, Rekha quit her school to start a career in acting.
  • Rekha’s parents Gemini Ganesan & Pushpavalli were acclaimed actors in Tamil & Telegu film industry, respectively. Her father was nicknamed ‘Kadhal Mannan’ which means the king of romance.
  • Bollywood’s ultimate diva was married to Delhi based businessman Mukesh Agarwal who committed suicide in 1991.
  • Rekha is called India’s Greta Garbo!
  • Rekha was a big fan of Mumtaz. She used to stand in front of the mirror and imitate her!
  • During the initial years in the industry, Rekha was scorned for her looks.
  • The 63-year-old actress who could not speak proper Hindi at that time took Urdu classes for her role in Umrao Jaan and later won her 1st National Film Award!
  • She was awarded Padma Shri, the 4th highest civilian award in the Republic of India for her immense contribution to Indian cinema in 2010.
  • The Khubsoorat actress’ 1st ever movie was a Telegu film titled Rangula Ratnam that came out in 1966. Rekha was just 13 years old by then!
  • The evergreen beauty loves to sing. As advised by late music composer RD Burman, Rekha hummed 2 songs in the movie Khubsoorat.
  • Always on time, Rekha is considered one of the few punctual stars in the industry!
  • Rekha is her own stylist! Unlike most of the celebs who hire stylists to dress their best, Rekha makes her own choice of clothing!

Tags

Related Articles

Nov 28, 2017, 12:39 pm IST

Citizens stumped by National Day’s new regulations

May 6, 2018, 06:42 pm IST

These actresses are the highly paid Item girls in South Indian films

Feb 21, 2018, 11:16 pm IST

Actress Raima Sen about “ sleeping with the director” for getting a chance

Jun 2, 2017, 05:26 pm IST

Leaning tower of Alexandria sparks state of emergency in Egypt

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close