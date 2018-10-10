Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s Ageless Beauty Rekha

Actor Rekha turned 64 years old and still, she is an ageless beauty.

Having made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Telugu film in 1966 and four years later, making her debut as a lead heroine in Bollywood film Sawan Badhon, Rekha has worked in over 180 films in her five-decade long acting career. While her films have always garnered attention for the roles she portrayed on-screen, she has often got embroiled in controversies as well. Nevertheless, she continues to walk ahead holding her head high.

Here are some unknown facts about actress Rekha: