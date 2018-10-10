Birthday Special: Unknown Facts About Bollywood’s Ageless Beauty Rekha

Actor Rekha turned 64 years old and still, she is an ageless beauty.
Having made her acting debut as a child artiste in a Telugu film in 1966 and four years later, making her debut as a lead heroine in Bollywood film Sawan Badhon, Rekha has worked in over 180 films in her five-decade long acting career. While her films have always garnered attention for the roles she portrayed on-screen, she has often got embroiled in controversies as well. Nevertheless, she continues to walk ahead holding her head high.
Here are some unknown facts about actress Rekha:
- Due to the financial crisis, Rekha quit her school to start a career in acting.
- Rekha’s parents Gemini Ganesan & Pushpavalli were acclaimed actors in Tamil & Telegu film industry, respectively. Her father was nicknamed ‘Kadhal Mannan’ which means the king of romance.
- Bollywood’s ultimate diva was married to Delhi based businessman Mukesh Agarwal who committed suicide in 1991.
- Rekha is called India’s Greta Garbo!
- Rekha was a big fan of Mumtaz. She used to stand in front of the mirror and imitate her!
- During the initial years in the industry, Rekha was scorned for her looks.
- The 63-year-old actress who could not speak proper Hindi at that time took Urdu classes for her role in Umrao Jaan and later won her 1st National Film Award!
- She was awarded Padma Shri, the 4th highest civilian award in the Republic of India for her immense contribution to Indian cinema in 2010.
- The Khubsoorat actress’ 1st ever movie was a Telegu film titled Rangula Ratnam that came out in 1966. Rekha was just 13 years old by then!
- The evergreen beauty loves to sing. As advised by late music composer RD Burman, Rekha hummed 2 songs in the movie Khubsoorat.
- Always on time, Rekha is considered one of the few punctual stars in the industry!
- Rekha is her own stylist! Unlike most of the celebs who hire stylists to dress their best, Rekha makes her own choice of clothing!
