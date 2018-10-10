Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

BJP Candidate Dies of Heart Attack at Polling Station before casting Vote

Oct 10, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate died of heart attack on Wednesday when he was about to cast his vote in the second phase of the municipal elections in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

Azad Singh Raju, 62, a former employee of the Irrigation and Flood Control Department, died at a local polling station before casting his vote, they said.

He was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. Raju was among 24 candidates in the fray for the seven municipal bodies of Ramban district.

The second phase of the polling is in progress at 263 municipal wards spread across Jammu and Kashmir, including 214 wards, in six districts of Kishtwar, Doda, Ramban, Reasi, Udhampur and Kathua in Jammu region. The polling started at 6 am and will end at 4 pm.

