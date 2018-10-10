Latest NewsBeauty

Cinnamon Leaf Oil To Get Rid Of Lice

Oct 10, 2018, 05:21 pm IST
Less than a minute
Headlice

Head lice can be contagious. People often choose chemical treatments or highly concentrated solutions to get rid of these blood-sucking parasites. But did you know that essential oils could be the magic formula to eliminate these freeloaders

Cinnamon Leaf Oil

You Will Need

  • 4-5 drops of cinnamon leaf oil
  • 3 tablespoons of jojoba oil
  • 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
  • Shower cap

Time

  • 4 to 5 hours

How To Apply

  • Mix well and apply the solution to your entire head.
  • Cover with a shower cap for 4 to 5 hours.
  • Comb your hair with a nit comb from the root to the tip.
  • Rinse your hair twice to remove the dead nits and lice.

Why This Works

  • Cinnamon leaf oil possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It also contains benzyl benzoate that helps kill head lice. And the eugenol in the oil has a strong odor that suffocates the lice to death.

