Cinnamon Leaf Oil To Get Rid Of Lice

Head lice can be contagious. People often choose chemical treatments or highly concentrated solutions to get rid of these blood-sucking parasites. But did you know that essential oils could be the magic formula to eliminate these freeloaders
Cinnamon Leaf Oil
You Will Need
- 4-5 drops of cinnamon leaf oil
- 3 tablespoons of jojoba oil
- 3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
- Shower cap
Time
- 4 to 5 hours
How To Apply
- Mix well and apply the solution to your entire head.
- Cover with a shower cap for 4 to 5 hours.
- Comb your hair with a nit comb from the root to the tip.
- Rinse your hair twice to remove the dead nits and lice.
Why This Works
- Cinnamon leaf oil possesses antimicrobial and antioxidant properties. It also contains benzyl benzoate that helps kill head lice. And the eugenol in the oil has a strong odor that suffocates the lice to death.
Post Your Comments