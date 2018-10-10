Cinnamon Leaf Oil To Get Rid Of Lice

Head lice can be contagious. People often choose chemical treatments or highly concentrated solutions to get rid of these blood-sucking parasites. But did you know that essential oils could be the magic formula to eliminate these freeloaders

Cinnamon Leaf Oil

You Will Need

4-5 drops of cinnamon leaf oil

3 tablespoons of jojoba oil

3 tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Shower cap

Time

4 to 5 hours

How To Apply

Mix well and apply the solution to your entire head.

Cover with a shower cap for 4 to 5 hours.

Comb your hair with a nit comb from the root to the tip.

Rinse your hair twice to remove the dead nits and lice.

Why This Works