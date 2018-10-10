Datsun launches 2018 edition of GO and GO+ in India : Price and Features

Datsun has finally launched 2018 Datsun GO and GO+ models in India. The updated Datsun GO is priced at Rs 3.29 lakh, while the bigger Datsun GO+ is priced at Rs 3.83 lakh (all ex-showroom, Delhi).

Datsun has also updated the cabins of the GO and GO+, both featuring the same design as well. However, the biggest difference between the two cars is the seating capacity. While the former is a 5-seater hatchback, the GO+ is a 7-seater, although technically the last row is still not suitable for adults. That said, Datsun has updated to interior adding a bit of premiumness. The dashboard is all new and features a sporty instrument cluster with trip computer MFD (Multi-Function display), Anti-fatigue front seats with sporty bolster cushioning premium instrument panel, first in segment 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple Car-play, Google Map navigation, App support & voice recognition technology.

Engine options also remain unchanged and will continue to offer the 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that is capable of churning out 78 bhp and develop 104 Nm of peak torque. The motor comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard, and though the Indonesian-spec model gets a CVT automatic option as well, we do not expect it to come to India.