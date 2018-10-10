Latest Newscelebrities

Deepika Padukone looks like a chick in her latest pics

Oct 10, 2018, 07:26 pm IST
Less than a minute
Deepika-Padukone-Hot

Deepika Padukone has yet again taken the social media by storm with the glances of her latest photoshoot. The actor, who is rumoured to tie the knot with her boyfriend Ranveer Singh.

Recently, A photograph from Femina’s photoshoot of Deepika is doing the rounds on the Internet where Deepika Padukone can be seen in her comfortable outfit. She wore a white top with baggy denim. She kept her hair open for the photoshoot.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

#DeepikaPadukone makes a simple white shirt look haute in her recent photoshoot for #FeminaIndia. ? (?: @feminaindia/ @prasadnaaik)

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle® (@nichelifestyle) on


The dove-eyed actor Deepika Padukone wore a simple white top with baggy denim. It’s a known fact that Deepika can pull off any attire and she made this simple outfit even more gorgeous. Deepika’s elegant smile added more attitude in her overall style.

