“Don’t Like Fights Over Religion” Says Muslim Student Who Won Quiz On Krishna Teachings

The present atmosphere in India is a bad religious one where one improper or not-well thought comment is enough to cause a communal riot.

Abut occasionally there are these little stories that touch one hearts.

And this is one of them.

A Muslim boy had won the first place in a quiz regarding Lord Krishna and his teachings.

Class 9 Shaik Mohiuddin won the quiz held by International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON).

Shaik Mohiuddin told the media: “They asked questions on Krishna’s life and his teachings. I knew the answers. The Bhagavad Gita gives guidance in life. Every holy book teaches you how to respect your parents, teachers and ways to lead a peaceful and happy life. I am glad I made my parents proud.”

Shaik wants everybody to follow the path of peace and respect each other’s beliefs.

He said, “I don’t like people fighting because of religion. Every religion is equal. Before Independence, we were a peaceful country and people of different religions lived in harmony.”

“Whether it’s Gita, Bible or Quran, every book teaches the same thing. We should not discriminate based on religion, caste, or social status. Everybody is equal,” he added.

His parents too are proud of him and want him to know about all religions.

His principal proudly stated that “Everyone should respect each other’s value system, customs and traditions. A Muslim boy winning this quiz is a precious moment for us. I am very happy for the boy. God bless him.”