Earthquake hits some areas of UAE

The Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences reported light tremors in Ras Al Kheimah and the northern emirates on Tuesday evening, according to a report in Emarat Al Youm.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) in UAE has recorded a 2.1 magnitude quake on Richter scale north of Bandar Abbas, located in the South of Iran, on Tuesday at 8:59pm, UAE local time.

The centre explained that the tremor that was felt by the residents in north of the country has nothing to do with Iran’s quake.