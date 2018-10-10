NEWSGulf

Earthquake hits some areas of UAE

Oct 10, 2018, 06:43 am IST
The Sharjah Center for Astronomy & Space Sciences reported light tremors in Ras Al Kheimah and the northern emirates on Tuesday evening, according to a report in Emarat Al Youm.

Meanwhile, the National Centre for Meteorology (NCM) in UAE has recorded a 2.1 magnitude quake on Richter scale north of Bandar Abbas, located in the South of Iran, on Tuesday at 8:59pm, UAE local time.

The centre explained that the tremor that was felt by the residents in north of the country has nothing to do with Iran’s quake.

