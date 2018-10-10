First look of Rakul Preet as legendary actress Sridevi is out : See Pics

CinemaLatest News

Oct 10, 2018
The makers of NTR biopic Kathanayakudu on Wednesday unveiled the look of Rakul Preet in the much-awaited Krish directorial. The actor will play late legendary actor Sridevi in the biopic. Rakul is nervous and claims the role is the “most challenging character” she has ever played on screen.

In the pictures, Rakul Preet looks ethereal as well as naïve in a white saree and half-tied hair. Sharing the first look, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote, “Rakul Preet as #Sridevi… Rakul Preet portrays the part of the legendary actress in #NTRBiopic… While the first part [#NTRKathanayakudu] will release on 9 Jan 2019 [Wed], the second part [#NTRMahanayakudu] will release on 24 Jan 2019 [Thu]… Directed by Krish.”

Rakul Preet was the first choice to play Sridevi in NTR biopic, owing to her popularity in the south. Sridevi and NTR have done 14 films together including Rowdi Ramudu Konte Krishnudu (1980) and Vayyari Bhamalu Vagalamaari Bharthalu (1982). Hence, makers wanted to find the right choice for the role and the search ended on Rakul.

 

