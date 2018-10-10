Fuel Prices Boils Again On A Brand New Day

With no respite, despite the Center cutting the fuel price by Rs 2.50, the fuel prices continue its ascend.

TODAY the price of petrol remained the same, except in Thiruvananthapuram where it decreased by 9 paise and the price of diesel rose by 25 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY New Delhi PETROL DIESEL 82.26 74.35 82.26 74.11 Kolkata PETROL DIESEL 84.09 76.20 84.09 75.96 Mumbai PETROL DIESEL 87.73 77.93 87.73 77.68 Chennai PETROL DIESEL 85.50 78.61 85.50 78.35 Thiruvananthapuram PETROL DIESEL 85.53 79.51 85.62 79.33

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY