Fuel Prices Boils Again On A Brand New Day

With no respite, despite the Center cutting the fuel price by Rs 2.50, the fuel prices continue its ascend.
TODAY the price of petrol remained the same, except in Thiruvananthapuram where it decreased by 9 paise and the price of diesel rose by 25 paise.
And these are the latest fuel price list:
|CITY
|FUEL
|TODAY
|YESTERDAY
|
New Delhi
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|82.26
74.35
|82.26
74.11
|
Kolkata
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|84.09
76.20
|84.09
75.96
|
Mumbai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|87.73
77.93
|
87.73
77.68
|
Chennai
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.50
78.61
|
85.50
78.35
|
Thiruvananthapuram
|
PETROL
DIESEL
|85.53
79.51
|
85.62
79.33
KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY
