Fuel Prices Boils Again On A Brand New Day

Oct 10, 2018, 12:30 pm IST
fuel price rises again

With no respite, despite the Center cutting the fuel price by Rs 2.50, the fuel prices continue its ascend.

TODAY the price of petrol remained the same, except in Thiruvananthapuram where it decreased by 9 paise and the price of diesel rose by 25 paise.

And these are the latest fuel price list:

CITY FUEL TODAY YESTERDAY
 

 

New Delhi

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 82.26

 

74.35

 82.26

 

74.11
 

 

Kolkata

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 84.09

 

76.20

 84.09

 

75.96
 

 

Mumbai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 87.73

 

77.93

  

87.73

 

77.68

 
 

 

Chennai

  

PETROL

 

DIESEL

 

 85.50

 

78.61

  

85.50

 

78.35

 
 

 

Thiruvananthapuram

  

PETROL

 

 

DIESEL

 

 85.53

 

 

79.51

  

85.62

 

 

79.33

 

KINDLY NOTE THAT THE PRICES MAY VARY

