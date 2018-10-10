Government Orders Evacuation As Cyclone Titli Increases

As per the latest reports from the IMD, Cyclone Titli has increased its pace as the government has ordered an evacuation.

The people living in the low-lying coastal regions of 5 districts of Odisha- Ganjam, Puri, Khurda, Kendrapara and Jagtsinghpur have been evacuated.

TODAY at 05:30 AM, Cyclone Titli made a landfall in Ganjam’s Gopalpur area where the people have evacuated.

National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Orissa Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) personnel are on standby in vulnerable districts.

The Army has not been called but will be if necessary said Chief Secretary A P Padhi.

All educational institutions have been closed for 2 days.

The IMD said cyclone Titli moved at a speed of about 15 kmph during last six hours over the west-central Bay of Bengal and lay centred at about 280 km south-southeast of Gopalpur in Odisha.

The storm is likely to move north-northwestwards and cross Odisha and adjoining north Andhra Pradesh coast between Gopalpur and Kalingapatnam around Thursday morning, it said.

Thereafter, it is likely to re-curve northeastward, move towards Gangetic West Bengal across Odisha and weaken gradually.

The IMD has predicted the coastal areas to receive “heavy to very heavy rainfall” during the time. There is also a possibility of floods as motor boats have been arranged to assist in rescue operations.