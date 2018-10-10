Here are some unknown facts about actress Avani Modi – See Pics

Avani Modi is an Indian model and film actress, a well-known face in Indian movies and theatre plays in Gujarati theatre.She made her Bollywood debut in Madhur Bhandarkar’s drama film Calendar Girls, which is scheduled to release on 25 September 2015. The movie is based upon the story of five girls and their journey as an annual calendar girl.

Avani Modi was born in Gandhinagar, Gujarat. She was also brought up at her birthplace. She completed her graduation from HL college of Ahmedabad. While doing graduation, she participated in cultural programs at her college. As doing various events like this she got more & more interest towards acting. She considers her father, Vinod Modi as her strongest support and inspiration as he had worked with Shomu Mukherjee long back as an assistant[citation needed.

Avani Modi initially got a chance to work in local channel of ETV (Git Gunjan & Yuva Sangram) as an anchor. She was also doing modelling side by side and did commercials like Airtel & other brands. She played roles in TV serials on Sony TV and Zee TV and featured in one of the video by Altaf Raja. She debuted in her first Tamil movie called Naan Rajavaga Pogiren in which she was cast opposite Nakul Kumar. Apart from few Indian movies she has also did an international short movie named Gulab, which won the Best Film Award at Canada International Film Festival.

She played role of Nazneen Malik in Madhur Bhandarkar’s 2015 film Calendar Girls. The film focuses on five girls from different regions of India, who have been selected to pose for the country’s most prestigious annual calendar which is a joint effort between business tycoon Rishabh Kukreja and his photographer friend Timmy Sen.