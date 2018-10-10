Latest Newscelebrities

Hina Khan’s latest picture is breaking the internet

Oct 10, 2018, 10:57 pm IST
Less than a minute

‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ fame Hina Khan has always been in headlines. Her physical transformation and style makeover has made her one of the most sought-after actors in television. After the popularity of the actress, Hina Khan is now charging a huge amount for the shows.

Hina Khan’s recent photoshoot pictures are now doing rounds on the internet. Hina Khan is looking completely drenched in all blue denim attire. The actress is wearing a blue denim hot pant, with a blue coloured denim shirt and a sleeveless dark blue sweater coupled with a sexy pair of grey-coloured sneakers.

Let’s have a look at the picture below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Street chic with @stevemaddenindia #SteveSquad #GenSteve Shirt – @hm Sweater- @madison_onpeddar Shots @zara ? @reelsanddreams

A post shared by Hina Khan (@realhinakhan) on

Tags

Related Articles

Aug 16, 2018, 10:50 pm IST

Kerala Floods: Here’s the detailed list of all helpline numbers

Jun 8, 2018, 10:54 pm IST

Train Coaches detached while running,an accident thwarted miraculously in pattambi

actresss_commits_suicide
Feb 26, 2018, 03:03 pm IST

This Actress Tried To Commit Suicide Because Of Ajay Devgn

Jun 21, 2017, 07:07 pm IST

Firefox launches new Ad-block browser for Android users

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close