How Is A Heart Attack & Cardiac Arrest Different? Signs & Symptoms

Oct 10, 2018, 10:00 am IST
People often confuse between cardiac arrest and heart attack.

Cardiac arrest is an extremely serious heart condition that occurs suddenly and often without warning. Generally, it is triggered by an electrical malfunction in the heart that causes an irregular heartbeat (arrhythmia). Sudden cardiac arrest (SCA) is different from a heart attack, which occurs when a blocked artery prevents oxygen-rich blood from reaching a portion of the heart. However, a heart attack can sometimes trigger an electrical problem that leads to a sudden cardiac arrest.

Here are some signs & symptoms of a cardiac arrest:

As the name itself suggests, cardiac arrest is immediate and strikes without warning or symptoms. Common signs and symptoms of cardiac arrest are:

  • Sudden collapse
  • Loss of consciousness
  • No pulse
  • No breathing
  • Heart palpitations
  • Vomiting

Sudden cardiac arrest often occurs with no warning. You should seek prompt medical care if you experience symptoms, such as chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness, fatigue, fainting, blackouts, etc, as they may be a sign of cardiac arrest. Remember, recognising the symptoms and getting treatment before your heart stops could save your life.

