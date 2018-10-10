Jammu Kashmir Polls: 2nd Phase Begins

After the first phase of the Jammu Kashmir local body polls that took place amid militants’ threat, the state has now begun its 2nd phase of polling.

The 2nd phase began early morning today at 06:00 AM and will end at 04:00 PM. This is the first time that the polling began at the crack of dawn- half an hour before sunrise.

The opposition alleges that starting the voting before daylight is aimed at facilitating bogus voting. The Election Commission has already come under criticism for keeping the names of candidates a secret.

The second phase covers 384 wards in 13 districts across the state – seven of which are in the Valley, officials said. Over 1,000 candidates are participating in this election.

Srinagar municipal corporation, Anantnag, three districts of Chenab Valley, Udhampur and Kathua districts is where today’ polling is taking place.

This is the first elections in 13years that lost its glamour as the main parties National Conference and People’s Democratic Party boycotted the elections over Article 35A.