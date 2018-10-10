Latest NewsSports

Jwala Gutta shares her #MeToo story, says she was mentally harassed 

In a series of tweets, Gutta spoke against the selection bias in the national team against her despite her consistent performances

Oct 10, 2018, 07:08 am IST
Less than a minute

Former Badminton player Jwala Gutta on Tuesday joins on #MeToo campaign,said she was ‘mentally harassed’.

In a series of tweets, Gutta spoke against the selection bias in the national team against her despite her consistent performances. She also suggested that it was one of the reasons she retired early from the sport.

“Maybe I should talk about the mental harassment I had to go through…#metoo,” she said. “Since 2006, since this person became the chief, he threw me out of national team inspite of me being a national champion. The latest was when I returned from Rio. I was out of national team again. One of the reasons I stopped playing!”

“Since 2006…till 2016…have been thrown out of the team again and again and again..inspite of my performances…2009 I was back in the team when I was world no.9.,” she said. “So when this person couldn’t get through to me…he threatened my partners, harassed them, made sure to isolate me in every manner. Even after Rio, the one who I was gonna play mixed with was threatened. And I was just thrown out of the team.”

Tags

Related Articles

May 29, 2017, 02:53 pm IST

Indian cricket team will not play a bilateral series with Pakistan: Vijay Goel

Praveen Togadia and Narendra Modi
Apr 10, 2018, 07:06 am IST

Praveen Togadia again criticises BJP Govt and Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Feb 13, 2018, 08:57 pm IST

Bollywood celebrities who have serious health issues

Jul 23, 2017, 07:30 pm IST

Yogi govt launches free power connection scheme

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close