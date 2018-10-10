Latest NewscelebritiesEntertainment

Kiara Advani to play role of John Abraham’s wife in latest movie?

After bagging a role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, she has now landed her next big project.

Oct 10, 2018, 04:55 pm IST
Less than a minute

Kiara Advani’s performance in Lust Stories seems to be doing wonders for her career. After bagging a role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, she has now landed her next big project.

According to a source, Kiara will be seen playing John Abraham’s wife in the upcoming film Batla House.

“Kiara Advani has been offered an interesting part in Batla House, and she likes the script. If things work out between her and the makers, she will be on board soon,” the source reveals.

Batla House is based on a real-life shootout that took place in Delhi in 2008. The film has been written by Ritesh Shah, and it will be helmed by director Nikkhil Advani. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil and John Abraham’s J.A. Entertainment.

Tags

Related Articles

Jul 14, 2018, 04:24 pm IST

Pot with 12th Century Gold coins and Jewellery Found During Road Construction

north korea
May 7, 2018, 10:02 am IST

South Korean President gave Kim Jong Un a USB. Guess whats in it.

May 31, 2018, 02:36 pm IST

Final Result Of Palghar By-Election Out

halfway mark
May 15, 2018, 08:17 pm IST

Modi addressing BJP workers at HQ in New Delhi

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close