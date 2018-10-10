Kiara Advani to play role of John Abraham’s wife in latest movie?

Kiara Advani’s performance in Lust Stories seems to be doing wonders for her career. After bagging a role opposite Shahid Kapoor in the Hindi remake of Arjun Reddy, she has now landed her next big project.

According to a source, Kiara will be seen playing John Abraham’s wife in the upcoming film Batla House.

“Kiara Advani has been offered an interesting part in Batla House, and she likes the script. If things work out between her and the makers, she will be on board soon,” the source reveals.

Batla House is based on a real-life shootout that took place in Delhi in 2008. The film has been written by Ritesh Shah, and it will be helmed by director Nikkhil Advani. It is being produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil and John Abraham’s J.A. Entertainment.