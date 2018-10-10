Lose Your Weight With This Amazing Indian Diet Plan In One Week

There a million diet plans and options but many are unable to follow it through.

Now the dieters are choosing the next option, Indian Diet Plan- which contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, and fibres.

Here is a diet plan that dietician Nikita Agarwal suggests to lose weight in 1 week:

Early Morning: Start with a glass or two of water mixed with the grated juice of two amlas.

Breakfast: Idli-sambar / vegetable paratha with curd and pickle/vegetable uthappam / mixed-veg daliya / besan chilla and mint chutney

Mid Snacks: Bowlful of fruits

Lunch: Salad and a bowl of pulses/ legumes/vegetable raita

Evening: One bowl of vegetable soup / cooked green leafy vegetables / cooked ghiya or lauki

Dinner: Fruits and a handful of nuts

Tips:

One can have a glass or two of water boiled with cumin or fennel seeds in between the meals.

Follow this plan for three days. Take a break for a day in between and eat fresh fruits and drink vegetable juices for one day, followed by sticking to the next three days of the same plan again.