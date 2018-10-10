Health & FitnessLife Style

Lose Your Weight With This Amazing Indian Diet Plan In One Week

Oct 10, 2018, 08:05 am IST
Less than a minute
Indian Diet Plan

There a million diet plans and options but many are unable to follow it through.

Now the dieters are choosing the next option, Indian Diet Plan- which contains a lot of vitamins, minerals, and fibres.

Here is a diet plan that dietician Nikita Agarwal suggests to lose weight in 1 week:

Early Morning: Start with a glass or two of water mixed with the grated juice of two amlas.

Breakfast: Idli-sambar / vegetable paratha with curd and pickle/vegetable uthappam / mixed-veg daliya / besan chilla and mint chutney

Mid Snacks: Bowlful of fruits

Lunch: Salad and a bowl of pulses/ legumes/vegetable raita

Evening: One bowl of vegetable soup / cooked green leafy vegetables / cooked ghiya or lauki

Dinner: Fruits and a handful of nuts

Tips:

One can have a glass or two of water boiled with cumin or fennel seeds in between the meals.

Follow this plan for three days. Take a break for a day in between and eat fresh fruits and drink vegetable juices for one day, followed by sticking to the next three days of the same plan again.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 1, 2018, 02:22 pm IST

Kerala’s Love Letter For Breakfast- Mutta Kuzhalappam

Jan 22, 2018, 09:51 pm IST

Important things you should always do before sex

Benefits-Of-Lemon-and-Lemon-Juice
Sep 5, 2018, 05:16 pm IST

Benefits Of Drinking Lemon Water To Stary Your Day

Jul 18, 2018, 03:19 pm IST

Food That Helps To Prevent Hair Fall

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close