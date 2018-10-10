Malaysian Cricket Team Chases target of 6 runs in T20 International: Video

In the ongoing ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region Qualifier matches being held in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian cricket team were given a target of 6 runs to chase in 8 overs on the basis of the DLS method by the Myanmar team. They chased it down in only 1.4 overs with the winning shot being a six.

Batting first, the Myanmar cricket team put on a dismal performance with the bat scoring only 9 runs losing 8 wickets before the rain stopped play in the 11th over. After a delay, the target for was set at 6 runs and they were given 8 overs to complete the chase. Although Malaysia lost 2 wickets and won the game on the 10th ball of their innings.

Pavandeep Singh, the Indian-origin fast arm bowler from Malaysia was the pick of the bowlers taking 5 wickets in his quota of 4 overs and giving away only 3 runs. He ended with an economy of just 0.75. Anwar Rahman picked two wickets while the other wicket of the Myanmar innings was a run-out. The highest score in the Myanmar team was only 3 runs and even that didn’t come from a batsman but from a bowler.

Malaysia lost both their openers for a duck in the chase. Suhan Alagaratnam scored a six off Khin Aye to seal the game in the 2nd over. Pavandeep Singh was awarded the man-of-the-match as Malaysia walked away with two points.