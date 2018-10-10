MeToo: Tanushree Dutta to record her statement against Nana Patekar

Actor Tanushree Dutta is set to record her statement in regard to the harassment allegations against Bollywood veteran Nana Patekar.

Her lawyer Nitin Satpute while speaking to the media said: “Her statement will be recorded by police. They’ll appoint a lady police officer for that”.

He further said that ‘Horn OK Pleassss’ producer Samee Siddiqui who had submitted a reply to the Oshiwara police station in Mumbai claiming that Tanushree raked up the issue for publicity, is pressurising police not to file second FIR.

“Samee Siddiqui is pressurising police not to register the second FIR. We have strong evidence and a lot of witnesses, we’ll give a statement,” Satpute added. Back in 2008, her father had filed an FIR when Tanushree had to undergo the alleged ordeal.

Tanushree alleged that Patekar misbehaved with her on the sets of ‘Horn Ok Pleasss’ in 2008. She accused him of harassing her while shooting for a special dance number for the movie.