Modi-Government Is Working Towards Farmers’ Welfare

Recently, the farmers held a maha march into the capital where they paid their respects to farmer revolutionary Chaudhary Charan Singh.

And in Haryana’s Sampla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had unveiled a 64-foot- statue of peasant leader Sir Chhotu Ram.

“Sir Chhotu Ram was one of those social reformers in the country who played an important role in the formation of India. He made certain laws for the benefit of farmers which are relevant even today. Just like him, the central government is constantly working towards the welfare of the farmers,” he said in a rally.

“Our government is trying to set up a system of ‘Beej se Bazaar Tak’ in the same way Chaudhary Sahib thought about the welfare and upliftment of farmers and labourers,” Modi said, suggesting that Centre was looking at all aspects of the agriculture sector.

PM Modi said that his government has worked for the developments of the farmers by raising ?substantially? the minimum support price of several crops, crop insurance, irrigation facilities and availability of urea.

Union Minister Birender Singh, who is a grandson of Chhotu Ram, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Congress MP Deepender Hooda attended the ceremony.

After unveiling the statue, Modi visited a museum built in the memory ofChhotu Ram.

Prime Minister Modi also laid the foundation stone of a Rail Coach Refurbishing and Rehabilitation factory in Sonipat.

“This Rail Coach factory is not just restricted to Sonipat. It will create job opportunities for the youth of Haryana,” Prime Minister Modi emphasized.