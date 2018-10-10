Navratri Special Recipe- Kesar Pista Phirni

The scrumptious blend of Milk and Rice, with a dash of sugar, flavoured with green cardamom powder, drizzled with rose water and laced with saffron, garnished with pistachio nuts and rose petals.

Key Ingredients:

Milk, Rice, Saffron (broiled), PIstachios, Sugar, Green cardamom powder, Rose water, Pistachio (slivered), Saffron (broiled), Rose petals (dried)

Ingredients Of Kesar Pista Phirni

1 1/4 Litre Milk, full cream

Rice, soaked

1 Gram Saffron (broiled)

30 Gram PIstachios

1/2 Cup Sugar

1/2 tsp Green cardamom powder

1/2 Tbsp Rose water

For garnishing:

15 Gram Pistachio (slivered)

1/2 Gram Saffron (broiled)

2 tsp Rose petals (dried)

How to Make Kesar Pista Phirni

1.Pick, wash and soak rice for 1 ½ hours.

2.Boil milk in a heavy bottomed pan and set aside. Drain and grind the rice coarsely.

3.Broil saffron and set aside. Blanch pistachios, peel and cut into slivers.

4.Add the coarsely ground rice paste to the milk and cook stirring continuously so that there are no lumps and it does not burn or stick to the bottom of the pan.

5.Add Sugar and mix. Add green cardamom powder, saffron and mix. Add rose water. When the mixtures starts thickening take it off the flame.

6.Pour into soaked Kasoras / earthenware pots and keep them in the refrigerator to chill for 1 to 1 ½ hours. garnished with slivered pistachio nuts, saffron and dried rose petals.

7.Serve chilled.