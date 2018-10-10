NEWSRecipe

Navratri Special Recipe – Veg Fried Rice

Oct 10, 2018, 11:08 am IST
Less than a minute

Fried rice is an easy to make chinese style meal. There are many varieties for it such as egg fried rice, chicken fried rice and like this one here is Vegetable Fried rice.

Key Ingredients:

Oil, Ginger-Garlic paste, Spring Onion, Carrot, Cabbage, Capsicum, Salt, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Rice

Ingredients Of Veg Fried Rice

2 Tbsp Oil
2 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste
1/2 Cup Spring Onion, chopped
1/2 Cup Carrot, chopped
1/2 Cup Cabbage, chopped
1 Capsicum, chopped
1 tsp Salt
1 Tbsp Soy Sauce
1 Tbsp Vinegar
1 Cup Rice

How to Make Veg Fried Rice

1.Heat oil in a pan.

2.Add ginger garlic paste to it, saute a little.

3.Now add spring onion, carrot, cabbage and capsicum.

4.Saute and cook them well together.

5.Now add salt along with soy sauce and vinegar.

6.Mix thoroughly till simmer and add cooked rice to the pan.

7.Combine the mix with rice thoroughly.

8.Serve your hot Veg Fried Rice in a bowl, garnished with coriander leaves.

 

Tags

Related Articles

Feb 9, 2018, 01:21 pm IST

Unseen pictures of Mollywood beauty Honey Rose; See pics

Jun 5, 2017, 10:33 pm IST

Donald Trump renews attack on London’s Mayor

May 15, 2018, 10:52 am IST

Modi wave!! Sensex up 400 points, Nifty crosses 10,900

Sep 7, 2018, 05:46 pm IST

Celina Jaitly Revealed that She was Criticised by Her Friends for Supporting LGBT

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close