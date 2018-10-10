Navratri Special Recipe – Veg Fried Rice

Fried rice is an easy to make chinese style meal. There are many varieties for it such as egg fried rice, chicken fried rice and like this one here is Vegetable Fried rice.

Key Ingredients:

Oil, Ginger-Garlic paste, Spring Onion, Carrot, Cabbage, Capsicum, Salt, Soy Sauce, Vinegar, Rice

Ingredients Of Veg Fried Rice

2 Tbsp Oil

2 tsp Ginger-Garlic paste

1/2 Cup Spring Onion, chopped

1/2 Cup Carrot, chopped

1/2 Cup Cabbage, chopped

1 Capsicum, chopped

1 tsp Salt

1 Tbsp Soy Sauce

1 Tbsp Vinegar

1 Cup Rice

How to Make Veg Fried Rice

1.Heat oil in a pan.

2.Add ginger garlic paste to it, saute a little.

3.Now add spring onion, carrot, cabbage and capsicum.

4.Saute and cook them well together.

5.Now add salt along with soy sauce and vinegar.

6.Mix thoroughly till simmer and add cooked rice to the pan.

7.Combine the mix with rice thoroughly.

8.Serve your hot Veg Fried Rice in a bowl, garnished with coriander leaves.