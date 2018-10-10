Passenger train derails, 5 Killed, Several Injured

Five people were reported dead when the engine and six coaches of the New Farakka Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli on Wednesday morning.

Train number 14003, which was going towards Allahabad, derailed 50 metres from the Harchandpur railway station.

Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani has left for the accident site on the directions of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

NDRF teams from Varanasi and Lucknow are undertaking rescue operations at the accident site.

