Latest NewsIndiaNEWS

Police Arrest 3 Students for links with Kashmir terror outfit

Zahid was arrested along with Mohd Idriss Shah alias Nadeem, a resident of Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt

Oct 10, 2018, 07:23 pm IST
Less than a minute
LiquidLibrary

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three students and busted a module of Kashmiri terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Jalandhar.

The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Director General of Police Suresh Arora said in a statement.

The joint team, which conducted a raid at the hostel early Wednesday morning, also seized two weapons, including an Assault Rifle, and explosives from the hostel room of BTech (Civil) student of the second semester, Zahid Gulzar, a resident of Rajpora, PS Awantipora, Srinagar (J-K).

Zahid was arrested along with Mohd Idriss Shah alias Nadeem, a resident of Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, a resident of Noorpura, Pulwama J-K.

The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads/inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organisations/individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

A case has been registered in PS Sadar Jalandhar in this regard.

Tags

Related Articles

Oct 7, 2018, 10:33 pm IST

Protest Against Supreme Court Verdict on Sabarimala Fuming in Many Parts of India

couple
May 13, 2018, 08:47 pm IST

Believe it or not, this man actually increased the size of his Penis !

sofiya hayat reply to man offered 20 lakhs for one night
Mar 14, 2018, 06:15 pm IST

This is the reply of Sofiya Hayat to the man who offered 20 lakhs for one night

Jun 27, 2018, 10:52 pm IST

President Ram Nath Kovind and wife Savita Kovind faces harassment during the temple visit

Post Your Comments

© Copyright 2018, All Rights Reserved.
Close