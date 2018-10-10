Police Arrest 3 Students for links with Kashmir terror outfit

In a joint operation, the Punjab Police and the Special Operations Group of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday arrested three students and busted a module of Kashmiri terror outfit Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH) in Jalandhar.

The students were nabbed from the hostel of CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology, located in Shahpur on the outskirts of Jalandhar, Director General of Police Suresh Arora said in a statement.

The joint team, which conducted a raid at the hostel early Wednesday morning, also seized two weapons, including an Assault Rifle, and explosives from the hostel room of BTech (Civil) student of the second semester, Zahid Gulzar, a resident of Rajpora, PS Awantipora, Srinagar (J-K).

Zahid was arrested along with Mohd Idriss Shah alias Nadeem, a resident of Pulwama Jammu and Kashmir, and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt, a resident of Noorpura, Pulwama J-K.

The DGP said the arrests followed the development and corroboration of various leads/inputs about the presence and activities of certain militant organisations/individuals operating in Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

A case has been registered in PS Sadar Jalandhar in this regard.