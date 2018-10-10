Priya Prakash brutally trolled again for her new Ad: VIDEO

Priya Prakash Varrier is one of the popular heroines in the Malayalam film industry. Even before making her debut, the young heroine created a storm on the social media with her brilliant expressions in the song Manikya Malaraaya Poove from the film Oru Aadaar Love.

The makers launched the song in the month of February and it created a sensation on the social media. Audiences are all praises for the music and the performances of debut actors featuring in the song.

But it seems not a good time for Priya. Recently, makers have released the second song. The song, Freak Penne, featuring the viral wink girl Priya Prakash Varrier, Roshan Abdul Rahoof, and Noorin Shereef among others, is #1 trending video on YouTube. In the fast number, the actors, donning colourful costumes and chic hairstyles, showcase some swift dance moves.

Though the first song was a massive hit, the second number is being massively trolled in the comments on the YouTube page. While some users commented on the gibberish lyrics, there were others who trolled Priya Prakash Varrier and even compared her to Dhinchak Pooja. What is striking is the number of dislikes the song has garnered within a day—241,000 dislikes as opposed to 31,000 likes.

Later her recent Ad on South Indian Mall also brutally trolled and viewers shed massive dislikes.

Now the same is happening in the second part of the South Indian Mall. It’s shocking that the number of dislikes increasing by minutes.

One thing we can say about these incidents is Priya Prakash is now becoming trollers favourite.

Watch the video below:

