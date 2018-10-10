Rajasthan Assembly polls: Rahul Gandhi to address Maha Sankalp Rally

Congress president Rahul Gandhi will address a ‘Maha Sankalp’ rally at the Medical College Ground in poll-bound Rajasthan’s Bikaner Today.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Nal airport in Bikaner at 2 PM and then he will start his tour of Bikaner division from the Guru Jambheshwar Dham in Mukam.

According to Congress leader Dr BD Kalla, the party chief will also participate in a roadshow from the Nal airport to the Medical College Ground.

It may be recalled that the Congress party had faced a massive drubbing in the Bikaner division in the last assembly elections in the state.

The party won only three seats out of the 23 assembly seats of Bikaner division.

In Bikaner district, the party was restricted to only two seats out of the seven assembly seats.

In Hanumangarh and Sriganganagar districts, the Congress had lost all the 11 assembly seats.

In the Churu division, the party could retain its fort in Sardarshahar.

A combative Congress chief had on Tuesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi alleging he gave “brooms to the poor” in the name of the ‘Swachh Bharat’ Mission while allowing his industrialist “friends to clean money from the banks”.

The Congress chief also levelled a slew of allegations at the BJP-led Centre claiming it failed to provide relief to debt-saddled farmers while wreaking havoc on the economy with his demonetisation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) moves.

He accused the PM of insulting the people by belittling what the country had achieved in the last 70 years.