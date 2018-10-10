Recipe: “The Elvis” – Banana Peanut Butter Cheesecake

This is a combination of some recipes.

Ingredients

1 cup graham cracker crumbs

3 tablespoons butter, melted

3/4 teaspoon banana extract

3 tablespoons white sugar

1 cup peanut butter chips

1/4 cup half-and-half

3 (8 ounce) packages cream cheese at room temperature

1/2 cup white sugar

3 eggs at room temperature

2 large ripe bananas, mashed

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon banana extract

1 tablespoon lemon juice

Method